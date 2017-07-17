Sing, Dance & Play with the Bananas in Pyjamas for their Birthday! By Christie Mann Monday 17 Jul 2017

96five were invited to Dreamworld this week to meet the Bananas in Pyjamas for their birthday – and you could meet them too!

If you grew up watching the Bananas’ on TV like we did, you’ll understand our excitement in being able to meet them in person. We recorded a special message from them and they even sent Brisbane kids a very special hello!!!

Did you know that our favourite twin Bananas’ celebrate their 25th birthday this year? They’re doing pretty well for a pair of bananas! To celebrate, Dreamworld are hosting a week of live performances with B1 and B2 in ABC KIDS World, where every day will bring exciting new adventures for the Bananas so come along and join them for a morning of singing, dancing and playing.

ABC KIDS month runs until the 6th August, and along with the Bananas in Pyjamas there are a range of special shows and the opportunity to meet some of your favourite hosts and characters.

Check out all our favorite moments from meeting the Bananas’ and find out what cake they won’t be eating for their birthday!

ABC KIDS month Live Shows!

Bananas in Pyjamas Shows

Monday 17 July – Sunday 23 July

11.35am and 1.30pm daily

Play School Live Show

Monday 24 July

10.20am and 1.30pm

Jimmy Giggle Live Show

Monday 31 July

10.30am and 1pm

Hoot and Hootabelle Shows

Tuesday 1 August – Sunday 6 August

11.45am and 1.30pm



For the full program of events visit the Dreamworld Website. All shows are free with admission into Dreamworld and the best part – kids under 3 years are free.