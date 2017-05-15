Breakfast @ Your Place – we bring the LIVE broadcast and the caterer!

Brisbane you’ve spoken, we’ve heard and Ken, Nicky & Steve are back with Breakfast @ Your Place in 2017.  We’ll bring 96five’s Brekkie Show to you LIVE as well as bringing back our favourite Chef Mel from Vanilla Zulu who will cook up a storm of delicious food, fun and prizes – all you need to provide is the kitchen table!

If you want to have Ken, Nicky and Steve at your place – doing breakfast LIVE in your living room or kitchen table then nominate your home and family now.

