96five DIGITAL relaunched – introducing INSPIRE!

By Christie MannThursday 22 Jun 2017

INSPIRE DIGITAL RADIO RELAUNCH

There’s been change afoot in the background of 96five, and if you’re an avid listener or consumer of Digital radio you’ve probably already noticed the pendulum swing! On Monday, 19th June we formally flipped the switch on INSPIRE, a new sound with all of the things you loved about 96five Digital and more.

Inspire Digital Radio has all of the things you loved on 96five Digital plus more! You’ll hear the best Christian music and more inspirational and teaching programs from around Australia and the world. You can listen online, on your mobile device, and on DAB+ Digital Radio.

Differing from 96.5FM, which is a mixed format christian radio station designed to help people on their faith journey, Inspire Digital is 100% Christian Music and Great Bible Teaching 24/7. You’ll hear music from artists like Chris Tomlin, Jars of Clay, Darlene Zschech, Third Day and more. Teaching from Focus on the Family, Leading the Way, Insight for Living, Telling the Truth and other great ministries are available each hour.
 You can listen to Inspire Digital on DAB+ in Brisbane and via our website.

If you would like to view the program guide and find out when your favourite shows are playing on Inspire – you can view the full guide here!

Say What You Believe, But Do it Respectfully: How to Share Faith-Based Opinions in Public

