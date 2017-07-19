Are you missing out? Join our Facebook Community!

By Christie MannWednesday 19 Jul 2017

Facebook Girl Thumbs Up

If you love listening to 96five and love what we stand for – but miss what’s happening when you don’t have the radio on?

We’ve got the perfect answer to keeping that smile on your dial – why not jump online and head to Facebook to join 96five’s Facebook community!

With weekly competitions, posts from Ken, Nicky & Steve, funny videos and inspirational snippets it’s your favourite radio station – in Facebook land.

We’ve got messages from your favourite Banana twins:

and we’ve scoured the internet for the videos that make your heart go awwww!

or, what about the quotes that just sum up what life’s like sometimes 🙂

Whatever your jam, if you’re on Facebook then don’t miss out what your 96five is posting.

We’re also on Twitter and Instagram as @96five! See you soon!

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

Are you missing out? Join our Facebook Community!

Are Your Children Getting Enough Time in Nature?

Chris Tomlin: how do you capture heaven in a three-minute video?

WIN: V8 3 DAY TRACK SIDE PASS!

Sing, Dance & Play with the Bananas in Pyjamas for their Birthday!

Burrowes State School: School Excursion

QLD Father of the Year: Nominations Close Today!

Family Gives Everything For A Cure