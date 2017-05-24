Just one story, your story, could make all the difference! By Christie Mann Wednesday 24 May 2017

As a radio station focused on inspiring families and supporting the greater Brisbane community with an wavering message of Hope – 96five, through music, programs or encouraging messages is having an impact – far greater than just another Brisbane radio station. As such, we would love to hear your story, a story of how 96five fits into your family and how its presence in your life has impacted your life or that of your family’s.

Perhaps, there been a time in your life when:

96five played the right song at just the right time

or you heard something that made you laugh in a time of sadness

or, maybe just relief in having a radio station that shows your kids the same respect as you do

Your stories inspire & fill us with humility for the work we have been called to do & today we are asking you to share your story just as Joanne Geri did last week.

“I just thought I’d let you know I listen to you every day and love listening to the great hope you put out there for everyone.” Joanne Geri, Listener

Please, would you share your story with us?