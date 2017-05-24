Just one story, your story, could make all the difference!

By Christie MannWednesday 24 May 2017

As a radio station focused on inspiring families and supporting the greater Brisbane community with an wavering message of Hope – 96five, through music, programs or encouraging messages is having an impact – far greater than just another Brisbane radio station. As such, we would love to hear your story, a story of how 96five fits into your family and how its presence in your life has impacted your life or that of your family’s.

Perhaps, there been a time in your life when:

  • 96five played the right song at just the right time
  • or you heard something that made you laugh in a time of sadness
  • or, maybe just relief in having a radio station that shows your kids the same respect as you do

Your stories inspire & fill us with humility for the work we have been called to do & today we are asking you to share your story just as Joanne Geri did last week.

“I just thought I’d let you know I listen to you every day and love listening to the great hope you put out there for everyone.” Joanne Geri, Listener

Please, would you share your story with us? 

 

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Are you available 12th-16th June?

The Business of God in the Workplace

Just one story, your story, could make all the difference!

Breakfast @ Damian and Carly’s Place

Sandgate State School: School Excursion

Boomnight17 Wrap Up

Win a State of Origin Cinema Experience in your Backyard!

Raising Sons to be Godly Men: Tips from Lisa Bevere