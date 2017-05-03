Phenomenal response to Prayer4U month with over 300 requests prayed for.

By Christie MannWednesday 3 May 2017

prayer4U

“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God”. Philippians 4:6

Thank you to each and every one of you who took the time and sent us your prayer request during the recent Prayer4U month. There was an overwhelming response with over 300 emails sent from individuals and families all across our city.

The 96five team prayed over each and every email – we are so humbled that you would entrust us with your requests and believe that God has heard both your prayers and ours and will work in each and every situation.

Your 96five family walk alongside you in life’s journey – both in good times and in the tough ones. So, if you have something weighing on your heart, we’d love the opportunity to pray for you and your loved ones at any time (send in your request here)

If you have had an answer to prayer we would love to hear from you. Please email John at prayer@96five.com.

Please be assured that all requests for prayer are handled with strict confidentiality.

