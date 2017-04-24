School Excursion: Morayfield State School

By Christie MannMonday 24 Apr 2017

Ken, Nicky and Steve broadcasted ‘It’s a Good Morning’ from Morayfield State School this morning.

The weather is getting cooler, but that didn’t stop 500 kids and teachers from having a fun morning with the 96five team. There were a few mascots out and about at the school, but none more exciting than 96five’s newest member – Duke the DJ Dog!

Ken, Nicky, Steve and the kids had a blast this morning with bouncy castles, a sausage sizzle, a song from the school choir, and a visit from the Surf Lifesavers Helicopter.

Nicky and Duke even did some cheerleading practice!

Check out some photos of the morning we had!

If you would like 96five’s School Excursion to come to your school – send through your nomination here!

