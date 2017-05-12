Upper Mount Gravatt State School: School Excursion

By Kathryn RichmondFriday 12 May 201796five Mornings

Upper Mount Gravatt SS School Excursion

Article written by 96five Intern – Jari Smith

Ken, Nicky and Steve headed to Upper Mount Gravatt for the 96five School Excursion.

The crew had a great time with the school kids and teachers at Upper Mount Gravatt State School and Duke the DJ Dog was also there to hang out and give the best high fives.

The free brekky was scrumptious and filling – the team might even skip lunch today! The kids jumped around on the bouncy castle and one of the students even treated everyone to an amazing piano performance.

Check out photos from the morning – a big thanks to Upper Mount Gravatt State School for hosting the 96five team!

If you would like us to visit your school – you can send through your nomination here!

  • upper mount Gravatt photo
  • upper mount Gravatt photo
  • upper mount Gravatt photo
  • upper mount Gravatt photo
  • upper mount Gravatt photo
  • upper mount Gravatt photo
  • upper mount Gravatt photo
  • upper mount Gravatt photo
  • upper mount Gravatt photo
  • upper mount Gravatt photo
  • upper mount Gravatt photo
  • upper mount Gravatt photo
  • upper mount Gravatt photo
  • upper mount Gravatt photo
  • upper mount Gravatt photo
  • upper mount Gravatt photo
  • upper mount Gravatt photo
  • upper mount Gravatt photo
  • upper mount Gravatt photo
  • upper mount Gravatt photo
  • upper mount Gravatt photo
  • upper mount Gravatt photo
  • upper mount Gravatt photo

Related Articles

2017 Lord Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast

Promotional Partners

Chappy Week Spotlight: Robyn Weare, Chaplain Upper Mount Gravatt State School

Is Religious Freedom in Queensland Schools Under threat?

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

Older Mums A Little More Mature & Stable, New Research Shows

Is Religious Freedom in Queensland Schools Under threat?

The Garment Project- A Dress with No Size

Rory Steyne, Personal Guard to Nelson Mandela Reflects on Mandela’s Ability to Forgive

Upper Mount Gravatt State School: School Excursion

The Surgery Ship Bringing Healing to the Forgotten: Now a TV Show

Watoto Children’s Choir!

Street Machine Locations