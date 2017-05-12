Upper Mount Gravatt State School: School Excursion

Article written by 96five Intern – Jari Smith

Ken, Nicky and Steve headed to Upper Mount Gravatt for the 96five School Excursion.

The crew had a great time with the school kids and teachers at Upper Mount Gravatt State School and Duke the DJ Dog was also there to hang out and give the best high fives.

The free brekky was scrumptious and filling – the team might even skip lunch today! The kids jumped around on the bouncy castle and one of the students even treated everyone to an amazing piano performance.

Check out photos from the morning – a big thanks to Upper Mount Gravatt State School for hosting the 96five team!

If you would like us to visit your school – you can send through your nomination here!