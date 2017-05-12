Street Machine Locations

By Kathryn RichmondFriday 12 May 2017

Street Machine

96five’s Street Machines are out and about Brisbane every weekday at 3pm.

Check out the list below to find out where they will be this week!

Monday South Pine Sports Complex 620 S Pine Rd, Brendale
Tuesday Frew Park, Frew St, Milton
Wednesday Underwood Parkm Underwood Rd, Priestdale
Thursday John Fredericks Park, 144 Old Cleveland Rd, Capalaba
Friday Keong Park, Appleby Rd Stafford

Check out 96five’s Instagram to see Pics from our Street Machine Drops!

