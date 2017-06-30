Thank you Brisbane – we are 100% funded! By 96five Friday 30 Jun 2017

Thank you so much to everyone who donated to 96five’s end of financial year appeal! We raised $685,878 and 100% funding – we couldn’t have done it without the help of you – our 96five family.

Your generous support during this appeal has ensured your station will continue to connect and engage with people and make a positive difference in our city.

Our ‘Bring it Home Friday’ was a smashing success, bringing in the last of the much needed funds – thank you so much for your generosity. We are so humbled and grateful for your partnership.

Check out some of the photos from 96five’s last day of appeal.

So much of today’s media is filled with darkness and gloom – but you’re helping to be a voice of hope to Brisbane! You’re helping to speak life to people across our city who need to know the hope they can have in Jesus.

Together, we’ll continue to bring life-changing hope every hour of every day to more people across our city and beyond.

I’m so grateful for you!

God bless you,

Dwayne Jeffries

General Manager

If you have an enquiry, or need to update or change your existing Family Friend details, simply call 07 3552 0965 or email community@96five.com.