White Lions at Dreamworld – 96five heads behind the scenes to bring you this sneak peek!

96five went behind the scenes at Dreamworld to bring you a sneak peek of the new kids on the block at Tiger Island – White Lions (& brothers) – Holden and Kimba!

These beautiful two-and-a-half-year-old, African White Lions will call Dreamworld home for the next two weeks to allow visitors to Dreamworld a rare look at these big cats. The playful brothers are part of only a handful of white lions in captivity around the world. They are on holidays from their permanent home at Altina Wildlife Park, west of Wagga Wagga in New South Wales. The Lair at Tiger Island was transformed into sub-Saharan territory for the lions, modeled on Timbavati Lodge nestled in the world-famous Kruger National Park.

Holden and Kimba loved the attention from the 96five team and put on quite a show! The curious brothers also loved playing tug-a-war (safely of course) with their visitors! 96five got the chance to experience the adrenaline rush of coming face to face with these apex predators and thanks to the up close experience, the team felt like they were in the enclosure with the Lions. Don’t believe us? Check out the video below!

Welcoming Holden and Kimba to Dreamworld helps to bring awareness to decreasing population of white African lions due to poaching and loss of habitat.

Guests will get the chance to come face to face with the white lions at Dreamworld from Tuesday 27 June to Thursday 13 July, 2017.