Duke the DJ Dog Easter Colouring Competition!

By 96five Tuesday 11 Apr 2017

You’ve got to be in it to win it! Colour in a Duke the DJ Dog Easter colouring sheet to win an awesome prize!

It’s time to grab those pencils and get creative with 96five’s Duke the DJ Dog Easter colouring in competition. Go in the draw to win an amazing prize!  All you have to do is colour in the Duke the DJ Easter colouring sheet and send it to us via the link below! The most creative entry that knocks Duke’s socks off will win.

Competition closes Friday 21st April  get onto it quick, so you don’t miss out!

If you’re up for the challenge, download the sheets here:

Duke the DJ Dog Chasing Butterflies

Duke the DJ Dog Easter Eggs

Duke the DJ Dog Disco!

Upload your entries here:

  • 96five Email Updates

  • Get regular email updates from 96five, delivered straight to your inbox!

 

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

It’s Impossible for Employees to ‘Leave Their Faith at Home’, Says Leading Australian Economist

Kilo of Kindness hampers delivered to flood affected families – thanks to you!

Duke the DJ Dog Easter Colouring Competition!

Easter @ 96five

Kilo of Kindness Flood Relief EXTENDED!

An Easter message from the Australian Christian Churches

Duke the DJ Dog’s Easter Egg Hunt!

An Easter message from Churches of Christ