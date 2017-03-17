Listen to 96Five FM


Listen to 96Five Digital

Home / Community / Street Machine Locations

Street Machine Locations

By on March 17, 2017
Street Machine

96five’s Street Machines are out and about Brisbane every weekday at 3pm.

Check out the list below to find out where they will be this week!

 

Monday John Scott Park, Corner of Main Street and Station Street, Samford
Tuesday Broadwater Park, 3 Mansfeild Place, Mansfeild
Wednesday       Mt Cotton Community Park, Valley Way, Mt Cotton
Thursday Bulimba Memorial Park, Oxford Street, Bulimba
Friday Lemke Park, Fredrick Street, Albany Creek

 

 

 

 

Check out 96five’s Instagram to see Pics from our Street Machine Drops!

Related Items

You must be logged in to post a comment Login