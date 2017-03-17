|Monday
|John Scott Park, Corner of Main Street and Station Street, Samford
|Tuesday
|Broadwater Park, 3 Mansfeild Place, Mansfeild
|Wednesday
|Mt Cotton Community Park, Valley Way, Mt Cotton
|Thursday
|Bulimba Memorial Park, Oxford Street, Bulimba
|Friday
|Lemke Park, Fredrick Street, Albany Creek
Thanks so much to everyone who came and saw us today in Nunhah, we had a blast! 💥 Tomorrow you can find us outside the Victoria Point Community Hall at Victoria Point from 3pm. We will have tones and tones of freebies to give out! #freebies #comefindus 😁👍🚗 @emmaandtoms @bullafamilydairy @smiths_chips_aus
