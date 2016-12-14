Stuff the Bus with us!

Stuff T he Bus is an annual Christmas Appeal to help families and individuals in our local communities who are going through a tough season. The heart of this campaign is to place dignity on parents by resourcing them with gifts to hand to their children on Christmas Day, and provide food hampers to enable them to celebrate around a Christmas meal. In the last 6 years, through Stuff the Bus, thousands of families have been greatly impacted.

96five joined Hillsong CityCare on December 15 for three live broadcasts spread across three different locations from Aspley in Brisbane’s north, to Jindalee, finishing up at Sunnybank. Listeners and people happening by who’s curiosity was piqued by the ginormous red bus and swarms of people were able to help Stuff The Bus full of non-perishable foods and new toys as well as meet their favourite 96five announcers, and enjoy the free activities such as face painting, jumping castle and the 96five boxing ring!

If you missed the special Stuff the Bus day on December 15, but would still like to help ‘Stuff The Bus’ simply drop off your items to 96five (81 Mina Parada, Alderley) during business hours, or Hillsong Church Brisbane. More details, including other ways you can help can be found at the Stuff The Bus website –

StuffTheBus.org.au

Your generous support this year will most definitely go a long way in making Christmas brighter, for families doing it tough in our local community.

Ideas for donations:

NEW TOYS + GIFT IDEAS

Sports gear, movie vouchers, gift vouchers,, fashion and beauty products, puzzles, building blocks, board games, electronic games, dolls or action figures, craft materials and colouring books.

CHRISTMAS HAMPER STAPLES

Christmas Pudding, Long Life custard, Chocolate, Savoury Snacks (Nuts/Chips/Crackers), Sparkling drinks (Appetiser/Grapetiser)

CHRISTMAS HAMPER FILLERS

Tea, Coffee, Long-Life milk, Tinned Fruit, Pancake Mix, Jams and Spreads and Shortbread Biscuits.