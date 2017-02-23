Thank you Peter, for talking life!

Thanks to friends like you, Peter Janetzki has tackled the tough topics on 96five’s ‘Talking Life’ talkback program, providing hope for countless listeners.

Peter’s aim was to explore thought-provoking life issues from a Christian perspective and connect listeners like you with community and Christian support agencies.

Now, after 686 shows, and more than 16 years on air, Peter has decided to hang up the ‘Talking Life’ headphones.

Recently, Peter shared with us some highlights from the show, featuring people whose lives have been impacted:

“One of the stories that will remain with me forever is that of a man who recognised me at Easterfest as I was walking through the crowd. He wanted to tell me that he was a regular listener of ‘Talking Life’ on 96five, who’d never called in, but wanted to share with me that the conversation about recovering from divorce had saved his life.

“I’ll also never forget my conversation with Barbara Arrowsmith-Young, and her story of how she changed her mindset and consequently the international program that she runs that helps people overcome specific learning disabilities. Barbara shared with me how she’d planned to take her own life out of sheer frustration, but thankfully she couldn’t get the instructions right and failed.

“My life has been also touched by meeting Sister Miriam Duggan, a Catholic nun who spent 30 years in Uganda and developed a youth program that turned the tide of the AIDS epidemic among African young people. Once 24% of Ugandan teens were infected with HIV and/or AIDS, but now it’s less than 5%.”

Together with you, we’re saying: Thank you Peter, for your decades of service through ‘Talking Life’ to the ministry and listeners of 96five. The impact of ‘Talking Life’ will be felt in Brisbane for years to come. We wish you all the best!