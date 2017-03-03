An exciting week in the studio this week with Ken, Nicky & Steve catching up with Valerie and Courtney. The mother-daughter QLD team from My Kitchen Rules talked all things food!

Valerie explained to the guys that her main inspiration for cooking was her Father. He has passed on all he knew by spending hours together in the kitchen, and as you may have seen, a very special cookbook. Similarly, Courtney attributed her love for cooking to her mother, Valerie, who had her in the kitchen from a young age.

Cooking is very much a life passion for the mother-daughter team who love getting family and friends together to share food around the table. Valerie confessed that she never cooks for a small group. Instead, the invitation goes out to family and friends and there are often 20 that come together to share the meal. (How do we get on that invite list!)

Also, Courtney let out that her Mum carries chilli’s in around in her handbag – just in case she has a hamburger for lunch so she can add a bit of extra flavour! What!!!

Check out the full interview below and don’t forget to cheer on our local Brissie girls Courtney & Valerie!