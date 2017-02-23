Your Story!

Recently a long-time listener and supporter rang to ask if we could pray for a neighbour who’d experienced the traumatic loss of her husband, so our team prayed, as we do at 10 am each morning. We knew that this family was under severe emotional and financial stress.

Then another supporter rang to say that she generously wanted to provide several $500 vouchers to be given out as an ‘SOS’* to families in need over Christmas. We mentioned the widow’s story to her and she immediately allocated all of the funds to that family. The widow in need told us she was struggling to borrow money for her husband’s funeral – so the gift was an unbelievable blessing!

*Q: What’s an ‘SOS’?

A: A chance for us to stand together and help a person or family doing it tough.

You nominate them and we look for a way to give them a hand.

To nominate someone you know for a 96five SOS click here!