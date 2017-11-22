It’s Christmas with your 96five – check out what’s on! By Christie Mann Wednesday 22 Nov 2017

It’s the most wonderful time of the year & your 96five is right in the thick of Brisbane’s Christmas festivities – celebrating with a song & dance and literally ending with a bang!

Lord Mayor’s Christmas Carols

The Lord Mayor’s Christmas Carols will be held at Riverstage, City Botanic Gardens on Saturday 9 December 2017.

This much-loved free family event will host a variety of some of Australia’s most renowned singers and entertainers as they ignite the big stage in this joyous and magical celebration of Christmas.

96five’s own Ken, Nicky & Steve as well as Duke the DJ Dog will be hosting the Children’s Christmas Spectacular between 5-6.30pm so make sure you get there early, bring the kids, and cheer your favourite brekky radio team & Brisbane’s most lovable mascot!

It’s free and everyone is welcome! For more event information click here!

Christmas Fireworks @ Southbank!

Your 96five is again providing the soundtrack to the Christmas Firework Spectacular at Southbank!

Watch the summer sky ignite in a flurry of colour and sparkle at South Bank’s Christmas Firework Spectacular, presented by eatSouthBank. Held overlooking the Parklands, the fireworks kick off at 7:45pm, nightly from 20-23 December. The best vantage points are the Clem Jones Promenade, Streets Beach and River Quay.

If you can’t make it to a vantage point make sure you tune your radio to 96.5FM or jump online to listen at www.96five.com/listen. If you’re down at the river – make sure you jump on Social Media and tag #christmasinbrisbane and #96five.

Christmas Hope

Christmas Hope is now playing online at 96five.com or on DAB+. If you want Christmas in your head and in your heart – tune into Christmas Hope and you’ll be in the festive spirit instantly! Featuring all the classics right through to the latest releases – you’ll be humming along wherever you are. Listen now!

Register your Christmas event for free!

If you have a Christmas event happening at your school or church – make sure you register it on 96five’s free Community Events Calendar. While you’re there – check out what else is happening in your area – you might even find the 96five Street team out and about with a heap of freebies!

See you around and stay safe this Christmas and New Year!