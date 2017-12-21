Your Christmas Day Companion

Wherever you are, whatever you’re doing this Christmas Day, 96five will be your Christmas companion!

This Christmas Day we’ll have ALL your favourite Christmas carols and seasonal songs (for nearly 30 hours) starting from 7pm Christmas Eve, with hourly messages from church leaders, representing the Baptist, Presbyterian, Uniting, Lutheran, Catholic Churches and the Salvation Army.

We’ve also rallied the 96five staff, locked them in the recording booth where they’ve all left you a very special Christmas greeting!

Plus all of these ‘extras’ that will fill your stocking all the way to Boxing Day!

The “Insight For Living” Christmas special from 5am – “God sends his Son”.

A special edition of the popular ‘Family Worship’ programme from 9am with Dan Paterson – “Christmas is God breathing hope into the lungs of a weary World”

A half-hour ‘live’ Christmas concert special with Aussie Expats For King and Country from 9.30am

The ‘Hot 25 Countdown’ Christmas special hosted by Steve Lanzon from midday

‘The Backseat Drivers’ with Luke and Susie and their Christmas Day extravaganza from 3-6pm

The Christmas Day edition of the 7News simulcast from 6pm

The “Focus on the Family” Christmas special from 10.30pm – “Coming together as a community at Christmas”

We would love for you to join us this Christmas – tune your radio to 96.5FM or listen in online.