Help stuff the bus with Christmas goodies for families in December! By Christie Mann Wednesday 22 Nov 2017

Stuff The Bus is an annual Christmas Appeal to help families and individuals in our local community, who are experiencing financial and emotional hardship at Christmas.

The heart of Stuff the Bus is to place dignity on parents by resourcing them with unwrapped gifts to give to their children on Christmas Day. We also provide Christmas food hampers to enable families and friends to celebrate around a Christmas meal.

This year, Westfield has jumped on board and given the big red bus pride of place at their below locations, making it easy for you to do your Christmas shopping and at the same time allow you to drop off and stuff the bus with your gift or non-perishable Christmas food items. Meet the 96five team and join the Christmas cheer as we see this bus fill up to help SE QLD families doing it a bit tough this Christmas.

Tuesday, December 12 – WESTFIELD CHERMSIDE

Wednesday, December 13 – WESTFIELD CARINDALE

Thursday, December 14 – WESTFIELD GARDEN CITY

Come and meet the 96five team and Ken, Nicky & Steve who will be broadcasting LIVE from all of the above locations from 6am-10am so pop in on your way to work, or once the shops open purchase your gift/s and ‘stuff the bus’. December 14.

We’ll also have Timothy Charles and Arthur Muhl broadcasting their shows across the day and a special Luke & Susie apprearance at Westfield Garden City on the Thursday to wrap up this year’s stuff the bus!

In 2016, Stuff the Bus was able to contribute over 10,000 individually wrapped toy packs and 6,400 Christmas food hampers to local families as well as to community organisations for their clients.

Help stuff the bus in 2017 with these great ideas – and let’s help even more families this year!

NEW TOYS + GIFTS IDEAS

Sports gear, movie vouchers, gift vouchers (iTunes, JB Hi-Fi, Sportsgirl), fashion and beauty products, puzzles, building blocks, board games, electronic games, dolls or action figures craft materials and colouring books.

CHRISTMAS HAMPER STAPLES

Christmas Pudding, Long Life custard, Chocolate, Savoury Snacks (Nuts/Chips/Crackers), Sparkling drinks (Appletiser/Grapetiser)

CHRISTMAS HAMPER FILLERS

Tea, Coffee, Long-Life milk, Tinned Fruit, Pancake, Mix, Jams and Spreads, Shortbread Biscuits, and other non-perishable items