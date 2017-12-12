96five’s Luke and Susie – Broadcasting LIVE from Southbank!

By 96five Tuesday 12 Dec 2017

Article Written by Amber Mostert

The team at 96five are hitting up Southbank on Wednesday, December 20 for an afternoon of games, prizes and stacks of freebies! You’ll even have a chance to meet Luke and Susie from The Backseat Drivers, as they broadcast LIVE from Southbank. Luke, Susie and the 96five team will be in front of Street’s Beach, Southbank between 3-6pm.

To make a day of it, here are some of our favourite things to do around Southbank at the moment!

Watch the Christmas Fireworks @ Southbank

Your 96five is providing the soundtrack to the Christmas Firework Spectacular! Listen along to your favourite radio station as the summer sky is lit up at South Bank’s Christmas Firework Spectacular. The firework display starts at 7.45pm nightly from 20-23 December.

Watch the City Hall Light Display

Catch a quick ferry ride across the Brisbane River or take a stroll across Victoria Bridge and check out the awesome light projection display at Brisbane’s City Hall. The light display plays every 15 minutes until midnight, running until Christmas Eve.

Enjoy a Christmas Movie @ the Southbank Beach Cinema

After enjoying a fun-filled family day at Southbank, sit back and relax with your favourite Christmas films! The cinema plays two movies each night, with the first movie starting at 6pm. This is the perfect way to finish off a fantastic day.

To find out what other Christmas activities are on this December click here.

