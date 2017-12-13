A Huge Week for Stuff the Bus!

By 96five Wednesday 13 Dec 2017

We have had an overwhelming amount of support from the community with our Stuff The Bus Christmas Appeal!

Families and individuals from all over Brisbane helped 96five and CityCare Brisbane fill a big red bus full of goodies! This year, thanks to support from Westfield, we are collecting donations from three major shopping centres; Westfield Chermside, Carindale and Garden City.

Stuff The Bus is an annual Christmas Appeal that aims to help families and individuals in our community who are going through a tough season. This appeal places dignity on parents by providing them with gifts to hand out to their kids on Christmas Day. Each year Stuff The Bus impacts thousands of families.

We want to thank all those who have come out to help fill the bus! Your generous support this year will make a huge difference in making Christmas brighter for families doing it tough in our local community.

It’s not too late to donate! Check out this year’s locations here. If you can’t visit us there are many other ways that you can help, which can be found on the Stuff The Bus website.

