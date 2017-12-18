Tips for a stress-free Christmas when you have kids!

Media Player Error Update your browser or Flash plugin

With only a week to go, family conflict, financial worries and too much alcohol can mean Christmas is more stressful than festive for both kids and parents.

The national Kids Helpline receives call throughout the year about family relationships, yet Christmas is when these calls increase dramatically.

The Kids Helpline is Australia’s only FREE, private and confidential phone and counselling service for young people aged 5 to 25.

To access the service 24/7, free call 1800 55 1800 or visit www.kidshelpline.com.au.

To help navigate the family pressures and tensions during this festive period, the Kids Helpline has published 11 top-tips for a stress-less Christmas.

They are published below, with their permission.

96five’s Arthur Muhl spoke further about the expected increase in calls from distressed young people with Leo Hede, the Kids Helpline Counselling Centre Supervisor…

Kids Helpline’s tips for making the most of Christmas

Remember, most importantly, that this is a time for celebration, reflection and relaxation.