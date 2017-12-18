Tips for a stress-free Christmas when you have kids!

With only a week to go, family conflict, financial worries and too much alcohol can mean Christmas is more stressful than festive for both kids and parents.
The national Kids Helpline receives call throughout the year about family relationships, yet Christmas is when these calls increase dramatically.
The Kids Helpline is Australia’s only FREE, private and confidential phone and counselling service for young people aged 5 to 25.
To access the service 24/7, free call 1800 55 1800 or visit www.kidshelpline.com.au.
To help navigate the family pressures and tensions during this festive period, the Kids Helpline has published 11 top-tips for a stress-less Christmas.
They are published below, with their permission.
96five’s Arthur Muhl spoke further about the expected increase in calls from distressed young people with Leo Hede, the Kids Helpline Counselling Centre Supervisor…
Kids Helpline’s tips for making the most of Christmas
Remember, most importantly, that this is a time for celebration, reflection and relaxation.
- Don’t try and create the ‘perfect’ Christmas. The media can sometimes portray imagery that can set unrealistic expectations. Live up to your own standards and not someone else’s.
- Think about last Christmas – what worked and what didn’t, and learn from that to plan what you’re going to do this year.
- Keep things simple – if family are coming, get everyone to bring a little something that way no-one feels pressured to do all the work.
- Set a budget and stick to it. It’s not all about the presents. A great school holiday activity for kids is to get them to make their own gifts.
- If you’re having financial difficulties don’t be afraid to reach out to support agencies and ask for help. They know some people are doing it tough.
- Encourage each other to be tolerant of others at Christmas time. On Christmas Day, if there are lots of people over have a chill out space for people to get away from the crowd.
- Alcohol can sometimes make things worse. Keep an on eye on how much you and others drink.
- Role model to your children how you would like them to handle tension. They will pick up on what you do and this can help them handle their own interactions with family and friends.
- If buying gifts has become too expensive, maybe decide as a family to donate an amount or your time to charity. Christmas is a time of giving and sharing and there are many that will appreciate your donation.
- Talk things over with someone. If it all becomes too much, talk things over with a friend or a service like Kids Helpline (for young people aged 5-25) or Parentline in your state or territory. Helplines offer someone confidential and impartial to talk with and really can help.