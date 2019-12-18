A Christmas TV Treasure Trove on ACCTV – 96five Family Radio

By: Sharon Fitness

ACCTV is the Home of Good Christmas TV this year , with dozens of titles to well and truly get you in the Christmas Spirit and bring Joy to your world.



Dig Deep for Christmas Gold!

There’s faith-focused movies to trim your tree by, family-friendly fun to bring everyone together and so much more. Head to ACCTV NOW today and you’ll find there is already seasonal cheer aplenty with more titles added every day.

ACCTV has all the Christmas movies, documentaries and seasonal specials you’ll need. There’s something for all tastes and for everyone in the family. Whether you’re a Foxtel viewer, Fetch Fan, App User or you like www.acc.tv, this Christmas it’s ACCTV!

Here’s just SOME of what’s on offer:

PREMIERE A Christmas Coincidence: December 25th at 7:00pm

As Christmas approaches, Paula is not sure she really wants to marry Daniel, a career-focused attorney. When her Aunt senses she has mixed emotions she invites Paula to Nantucket where she meets Gery, a charming inn owner.

PREMIERE Angels in the Snow: December 24th 7:30pm

When nothing short of a miracle can hold a deteriorating family together, a Christmas getaway sets the stage for a miracle to occur. In Angels in the Snow, the affluent, yet troubled Montgomery family hits the road for a special Christmas in the mountains. A heartwarming family story of love, loss, and rediscovery.

PREMIERE A Majestic Christmas: December 20th at 8:00pm

A Christmas homecoming will be bittersweet this year when architect Nell is given the job of turning Briar Falls’ historic Majestic Playhouse into a modern multiplex, much to the town’s objections. Can she change the owner’s mind?

PREMIERE A Star-Crossed Christmas: December 19th 7:30pm

A Romeo and Juliet romance takes place among two feuding New England Christmas Tree lot families. Against their families’ wills, Julie Pine and Rick Spruce, fall in love, but are forced to hide their Yuletide relationship.

Christmas Lodge: December 21st 8:30pm

Mary has wonderful memories of gatherings at the Christmas Lodge. When she arrives for a weekend vacation, she realises that it has fallen into serious disrepair. Mary determines to restores the Lodge’s charm and finds love along the way.

Love’s Christmas Journey: December 21st from 2:30pm

The saga of Love Comes Softly continues in this 2 part mini-series holiday event. Through love, faith, and forgiveness, a heartening family reunion will become a very real Christmas miracle.

PREMIERE Miracle Maker: December 23rd 7:00pm

‘The Miracle Maker is coming!’ Everyone in a tiny hamlet is excited when they hear the news that the renowned man of wonders is coming to their village. But the humble traveller who appears isn’t what anyone expected.

The Christmas Card: December 23rd 8:30pm

Cody is a career soldier serving in Afghanistan. He is deeply touched by the words in an anonymous Christmas card. When he returns home to the USA he tracks down the sender & unexpectedly falls in love. Trouble is, she has a boyfriend.

The Nutcracker: December 24th 7:15pm

Delight in the beauty, grace & elegance of this timeless tradition, showcasing the superb talent of world-renowned National Ballet of Cuba & featuring the Canadian Ballet Youth Ensemble. Includes interviews with the talented dancers.



When Calls the Heart: The Greatest Christmas Blessing December 25th from 8:30pm

When a group of orphans are stranded for the holidays, Abigail & the other residents of Hope Valley band together to give them an unforgettable Christmas. Elizabeth prepares for her new life, teaching her students the art of selfless giving.

Wish for Christmas: December 18th at 7:00pm

When a high school senior finds out from her parents that she must miss the town’s winter dance in order to attend church, she successfully wishes their faith away, bringing disastrous consequences to her family and community. To restore their faith, she is led through a series of Christmas adventures that change her heart and those around her.

So many of these titles are already available to watch on ACCTV NOW so crack open the ginger beer and the shortbread and settle in for a Christmas feast for the eyes. Along with all these wonderful Christmas movies, there’s lots of treats for the young and young and heart as well. Also, look out for various documentaries airing over the weeks before Christmas and available on catchup at ACCTV NOW.

All times listed are Australian Eastern Daylight Savings Time.

(Watch here: Foxtel Channel 182, FETCH TV Channel 199, D2 Satellite, online stream at ACC.TV, ACCTV mobile apps, Apple TV 4th gen, Android TV, Amazon TV, Roku)

Article supplied with thanks to ACCTV.