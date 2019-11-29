 SOS - Nominate Now For a HelloFresh Christmas Box – 96five Family Radio

SOS – Nominate Now For a HelloFresh Christmas Box

By Justin RouillonFriday 29 Nov 2019SOS

This year, Ken, Nicky, Steve and the 96five SOS team, want to freshen up someone’s Christmas!

We want you to nominate a family who’s been doing it tough, and needs a lift at this special time of year.  Just fill in the form at the bottom of the page with your details and a little about the family you want to nominate.

Our friends at HelloFresh will be taking the stress out of the celebrations, and providing Christmas dinner with all the trimmings!

Our lucky winners will be taking home a HelloFresh Christmas Box!  Valued at $200, The Christmas Box is packed with fresh ingredients and easy to follow recipes.  It’s got everything you need to create a three-course Christmas feast!

Ken, Nicky & Steve will be contacting the lucky winners during breakfast on Tuesday December 3rd, Wednesday December 4th and Thursday December 5th.

Available as a one-off order, the Christmas Box is available in three sizes to feed from 4-14 people.  There’s also an option to add a Gourmet Cheese Box with a delicious selection of cheeses, crackers, dried fruits and nuts.

The HelloFresh Christmas Box is available to order in QLD until 11:59PM on the 18th of December, while stocks last.

Ken Nicky and Steve with SOS recipients Jason and Sherie

The 96five SOS program helped Jason & Sherie in September.

Nominate Now For a HelloFresh Christmas Box

  • Tell us who you want to nominate.
  • Ken, Nicky & Steve will be calling the lucky winners, so we'll need their mobile number.
  • We'll be emailing the winners with the details for claiming the prize.

