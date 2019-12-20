Thanks For Supporting The Heart of Christmas Appeal! – 96five Family Radio

A very big thanks to everyone who donated a gift as part of 96five’s Heart of Christmas Appeal.

This morning we dropped off an SUV load of toys and gifts to the Queensland Children’s Hospital and the grateful staff from the Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Nick Van Dyke is the Director of Patient and Family Support with the Foundation, and told 96five that the gifts would be well received by the kids who will be forced to spend Christmas in hospital.

“We try and do everything we can to make Christmas morning a magical experience. Santa even makes a visit to the hospital and the kids will be so appreciative of everyone who donated to the appeal. All the listeners who donated have helped make Christmas more magical than it otherwise would be, it’s so important so thank you.”

If you were able to make a donation thank you so much for going out of your way to bring a smile to some of our bravest Queenslanders this Christmas.