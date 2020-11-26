96five's Heart of Christmas – 96five Family Radio

This Christmas you can bring love, hope and joy to a Grandie with your support of 96five's Heart of Christmas.

By Justin Rouillon Thursday 26 Nov 2020

I don’t think anyone will be sorry to see the back of 2020, but Christmas this year provides us with yet another opportunity to show love and support to our community.

For this year’s Heart of Christmas, 96five is teaming up with Brisbane & Gold Coast Grandies. BGC Grandies is an organisation with a focus on supporting the elderly, the grandmas and grandpas who may either be at home alone, or in hostels or nursing homes with no family nearby to support them.

The Grandies program is a program run under the umbrella of the Magic Moments Foundation, a nonprofit organisation formed to create a community of caring volunteers who are committed to consistently reaching and assisting people who are often overlooked by society.

If this year highlighted one thing, it was the isolation that our senior citizens have to endure at the best of times. This Christmas you can bring hope and joy to a Grandie with your support of 96five’s Heart of Christmas.

There’s a number of ways that you can get on board.

#1 – Sponsoring a Grandie

You can put a huge smile on the face of an elderly person in the Brisbane and Gold Coast communities this Christmas. They may either be at home alone or in a hostel or nursing home with no family at all or nearby to support them.

You can view a profile for Grandies that are awaiting adoption by heading to the Grandies Database. Once you have selected a Grandie you’d like to adopt, grab the code from the bottom of their profile and head to the registration page. Click ‘register’ and complete your registration details. It’s as simple as that!

You can then start compiling your Grandie’s wishlist!

#2 – Donating Gifts

You can donate gifts to be distributed amongst our seniors community via the Grandies Gifting Program. These gift donations can be dropped off at the 96five studios – 81 Mina Parade Alderley, between 9am and 2pm weekdays, from Monday November 30th until Thursday December 10th.

Brisbane & Gold Coast Grandies are looking to supply 725 general purpose gifts for females, and 445 gifts for males. You can give whatever gift you like, providing it fits the criteria below. The idea is to make the gift personal for the recipient, something they may not have the means to buy for themselves but is a luxury.

Approximately $20 per gift

Gifts must be brand new

No clothing, but scarfs, hats, socks and accessories are suitable

Gifts to be free from offensive, political or religious statements

No alcohol or alcohol related items

All gifts must be donated unwrapped

#3 – Donating Wrapping Paper & Trimmings

Brisbane & Gold Coast Grandies are also looking for donations of wrapping paper, sticky tape, gift labels, ribbon, bows and other trimmings.

If you don’t have time to get to the shops to buy a gift, why not throw a couple of rolls of wrapping paper in the trolley during the grocery run, or add them to your online order.

These items can also be dropped off at the 96five studios in Alderley.

So spread a little love around some of our communities most isolated members with 96five’s Heart of Christmas and Brisbane & Gold Coast Grandies.

For more information about the Grandies and Magic Moments Foundations, click here.