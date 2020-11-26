 96five's Heart of Christmas – 96five Family Radio

96five’s Heart of Christmas

This Christmas you can bring love, hope and joy to a Grandie with your support of 96five's Heart of Christmas.

By Justin RouillonThursday 26 Nov 2020

I don’t think anyone will be sorry to see the back of 2020, but Christmas this year provides us with yet another opportunity to show love and support to our community.

For this year’s Heart of Christmas, 96five is teaming up with Brisbane & Gold Coast Grandies.  BGC Grandies is an organisation with a focus on supporting the elderly, the grandmas and grandpas who may either be at home alone, or in hostels or nursing homes with no family nearby to support them.

The Grandies program is a program run under the umbrella of the Magic Moments Foundation, a nonprofit organisation formed to create a community of caring volunteers who are committed to consistently reaching and assisting people who are often overlooked by society.

If this year highlighted one thing, it was the isolation that our senior citizens have to endure at the best of times.  This Christmas you can bring hope and joy to a Grandie with your support of 96five’s Heart of Christmas.

There’s a number of ways that you can get on board.

#1 – Sponsoring a Grandie

You can put a huge smile on the face of an elderly person in the Brisbane and Gold Coast communities this Christmas.  They may either be at home alone or in a hostel or nursing home with no family at all or nearby to support them.

You can view a profile for Grandies that are awaiting adoption by heading to the Grandies Database.  Once you have selected a Grandie you’d like to adopt, grab the code from the bottom of their profile and head to the registration page.  Click ‘register’ and complete your registration details.  It’s as simple as that!

You can then start compiling your Grandie’s wishlist!

#2 – Donating Gifts

You can donate gifts to be distributed amongst our seniors community via the Grandies Gifting Program.  These gift donations can be dropped off at the 96five studios – 81 Mina Parade Alderley, between 9am and 2pm weekdays, from Monday November 30th until Thursday December 10th.

Brisbane & Gold Coast Grandies are looking to supply 725 general purpose gifts for females, and 445 gifts for males.  You can give whatever gift you like, providing it fits the criteria below.  The idea is to make the gift personal for the recipient, something they may not have the means to buy for themselves but is a luxury.

  • Approximately $20 per gift
  • Gifts must be brand new
  • No clothing, but scarfs, hats, socks and accessories are suitable
  • Gifts to be free from offensive, political or religious statements
  • No alcohol or alcohol related items
  • All gifts must be donated unwrapped

The Grandies Gifting Program supports older people in our communities each festive season. (Image: Magic Moments Foundation)

#3 – Donating Wrapping Paper & Trimmings

Brisbane & Gold Coast Grandies are also looking for donations of wrapping paper, sticky tape, gift labels, ribbon, bows and other trimmings.

If you don’t have time to get to the shops to buy a gift, why not throw a couple of rolls of wrapping paper in the trolley during the grocery run, or add them to your online order.

These items can also be dropped off at the 96five studios in Alderley.

So spread a little love around some of our communities most isolated members with 96five’s Heart of Christmas and Brisbane & Gold Coast Grandies.

For more information about the Grandies and Magic Moments Foundations, click here.

Related Articles

Give The Gift of Hope With 96five’s Heart of Christmas!

Thanks For Supporting The Heart of Christmas Appeal!

Heart of Christmas – this is Sam’s Story.

What is the Grandies Gifting Program?

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

What is the Grandies Gifting Program?

96five’s Heart of Christmas

Tasty Gluten, Grain and Nut-Free Waffles

Changes to Queensland Border Restrictions From December 1st

‘Iso Habits’ – How to Keep the Good and Ditch the Bad

The Future of Work Will Be Hybrid

A New Baby and a New EP for Artist Ayiesha Woods

Teaching Your Kids About Good Character