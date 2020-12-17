 96five's Heart of Christmas Wrap Up – 96five Family Radio

96five’s Heart of Christmas Wrap Up

"All our Grandies volunteers want to support the elderly, and remind them that are loved, cared for and appreciated."

By Justin RouillonThursday 17 Dec 2020

Main Image: Grandies volunteers gift wrapping presents for distribution to the elderly in our community.

In late November 96five launched our annual Heart of Christmas campaign – this year partnering with the Brisbane & Gold Coast Grandies.

The organisation has a focus on supporting the elderly; the grandmas and grandpas who may either be at home alone, or in hostels or nursing homes with no family nearby to support them.

We put the call out, and as usual 96five listeners stepped up to the plate; either in adopting their very own Grandie, or through donations of gifts and wrapping paper.

Ken & Nicky with some of the donations for Grandies.

Last Friday those donations were dropped off to the Sleeman Sports Complex, as 200 Grandies volunteers began the mammoth job of wrapping and preparing the gifts for delivery this week.

Rachel Pick is the Chair of Brisbane & Gold Coast Grandies, and told 96five’s Nicky Becker that it was a labour of love for the volunteers.

“Some of our volunteers have lost grandparents recently, some grew up never knowing their grandparents, but all our volunteers want to support the elderly, and remind them that are loved, cared for and appreciated.”

Rachel also said that the option to adopt a Grandie, providing them with gifts tailored to their needs, had been an overwhelming success.

“We set ourselves a huge target of 150 Grandie adoptions and we ended up with 165 adoptions, so it’s been a massive year.”

If you made a donation, volunteered your time or adopted a Grandie – thank you so much for your support of 96five’s Heart of Christmas 2020.

Related Articles

What is the Grandies Gifting Program?

96five’s Heart of Christmas

Give The Gift of Hope With 96five’s Heart of Christmas!

Thanks For Supporting The Heart of Christmas Appeal!

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

City Prayer Gathering 2021 – One Heart, One Prayer, Our City

96five’s Heart of Christmas Wrap Up

Helping Homeless Youth Living Rough at Christmas

How Paul Kelly Cooked Up A Christmas Classic

Merry Christmas to All From 96five

Couch Choir Helps the Isolated Find Their Voice

Resilience Amidst the Pandemic

When Rejection Ruins Who You Thought You Were