Family Christmas Activities at South Bank – 96five Family Radio

With the holiday season upon us, you and the kids can celebrate with some free family Christmas fun at South Bank from December 18th to 23rd.

By 96five Wednesday 9 Dec 2020

Christmas at South Bank is taking place from December 18th to 23rd and the program is set to include an abundance of activities perfect for kids!

Begin the day, refreshed in the cool waters of Streets Beach and have a splash with your little ones in Aquativity – the free interactive water-play park. The kids will also love the Riverside Green Playground, featuring state-of-the-art equipment, including rope bridges, multiple slides and climbing structures. From 4.00pm, it’s time to start enjoying the South Bank Christmas program.

Christmas Cinema – 6pm Session:

Pull up a picnic rug on South Bank Parklands’ River Quay Green and delight in a free cinematic experience at the outdoor Christmas Cinema. Settle in for the evening as the sun sets over the scenic Brisbane skyline and enjoy a child friendly flick at 6.00pm, such as the Polar Express, Happy Feet, Paddington and more! Packed or purchased, picnic hampers are welcome with the surrounding eateries providing premium takeaway bites into the evening, and curated snacks for kids. Please note that patrons will be required to bring their own picnic rugs to the Christmas Cinema, and to ensure no obstruction of views, chairs will not be permitted on the lawn. Furry friends are welcome, permitted they are kept on a lead at all times.

Christmas Tree Spectacular:

This Christmas, step inside South Bank Piazza and experience a festive variety show unlike any other, complete with circus acts, singing, dancing and of course, your best-loved Christmas carols! Taking place twice nightly at 5.30-6.15pm and 7.30-8.15pm, the production aims to rejoice in the merriment of the festive season and showcase some of Brisbane’s celebrated musicians as they perform up, down and across an 8 metre high Christmas Tree stage, complete with eye-catching LED screen panels, lit with lyrics for crowd singalongs. Please note that entry into the Christmas Tree Spectacular is on a first come first serve basis and crowd management will be imposed throughout.

Santa’s Stopover:

Pay a visit to Santa’s Stopover at Flowstate from 4.00pm to 9.30pm and watch Mr and Mrs Claus as they spread Christmas cheer over South Bank Parklands from their festive sleigh. Children will have the opportunity to get a photograph with Santa, set amongst a magnificent towering fig tree and light installation. To manage crowd numbers, free tickets must also be obtained to take part in Santas Stopover. Ticketing booths will open one hour prior to scheduled activities at Flowstate.

Kids Craft and Storytelling:

Across the way, from 4.00pm to 8.45pm, kids craft and storytelling will entertain children on Flowstate Lawns. Here, kids will have the opportunity to create their very own wombat crowns and Santa’s elves will recite their favourite storybook tales. To manage crowd numbers, free tickets must also be obtained to take part in Kids Craft & Storytelling. Ticketing booths will open one hour prior to scheduled activities at Flowstate.

COVID Safe Event Management

To ensure public safety, several COVID Safe measures will be in place during Christmas at South Bank. These measures are as per the COVID Safe Event Plan, approved by Queensland Health, and include a data collection requirement on entry into all South Bank activities.