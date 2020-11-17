Queensland Symphony Orchestra is Sharing the Joy – 96five Family Radio

The We’re Sharing The Joy program will see QSO musicians play private performances for unsuspecting but deserving Queenslanders.

Main Image: Huw Jones, Phoebe Russell, Kathryn Close and Warwick Adeney from the Queensland Symphony Orchestra (supplied).

After performing in spectacular fashion to over 30,000 at the ‘Gabba for the AFL Grand Final, Queensland Symphony Orchestra (QSO) is sharing the joy statewide, announcing a give-back program for Queenslanders to nominate someone who needs to hear their music – and music they shall hear, in person, at their doorstep!

The We’re Sharing The Joy program will see QSO musicians play private performances for unsuspecting but deserving Queenslanders, as nominated by their fellow Queenslanders.

QSO Concertmaster Warwick Adeney said after what has been a tumultuous year for everyone, the Orchestra was keen to share the joy of music across the state, from Toowoomba to Townsville, Cairns to Cunnamulla, Warwick and West End.

“We are calling out to Queenslanders to share the joy of music with people who really need it, and to nominate their family, friends, neighbours, class or school for QSO musicians to visit their home or place of work and perform a private performance – right there, live in person, because we want to share what we love to do – perform beautiful music that uplifts and brings joy.”

You can nominate someone here, with the musical visits planned for early December.

His Excellency the Honourable Paul de Jersey AC Governor of Queensland and Patron of the QSO said it was a magnificent initiative.

“I am a great believer in the power of music to heal and inspire and I have marvelled at the wondrous ways the Queensland Symphony Orchestra has found new ways to connect with audiences this year. We now have the very great honour of supporting the ‘We’re sharing the joy’ campaign. What a magnificent initiative.”

“It confirms the exceptional musicianship of the QSO, while transforming the ideals of this grand festive season – peace and goodwill – into something really positive.”

Since COVID-19 caused lockdown in March, QSO has been determined that nothing will stop their music, and have just returned to their beloved Concert Hall for a program of incredible concerts as the finale to Season 2020.

QSO Chief Executive Craig Whitehead said the Orchestra was excited to be returning to the Concert Hall to perform in front of audiences in what will be a memorable finale to a very challenging year.

“During the past five months we have been extremely disappointed that we have been unable to deliver live concerts to the people of Queensland, however we’ve created a fantastic range of online content from musicians’ homes, backyards, parks and playgrounds, playing all sorts of music, from Bach to Baby Shark, an epic anthem collaboration with the Gold Coast SUNS and the Brisbane Lions and of course at the AFL Grand Final,” he said.

“We have been determined to keep performing music for Queenslanders, and through the We’re Sharing The Joy program, we will be doing this live and up close to people who need it across the state.