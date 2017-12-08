Enter now for your chance to win a prize a day for 12 days…! By Kathryn Richmond Friday 8 Dec 2017

12 Days – 12 Gifts – Enter now to win!

This Christmas we have filled up the sleigh and are giving away a gift a day in the 12 days leading up to Christmas!

You could be winning prizes movie tickets, theme park passes, DVD’s, stacks of snacks and so much more!

Check out our Facebook Page daily from Wednesday, December 13 to see what you can win each day!

Enter below for your chance to win. Starting this Wednesday, the 96five Christmas Elves will be drawing out a winner every day to win!

Enter once, twelve chances to win!

12 Days of Christmas Giveaway Name * First Last

Phone *

Address Street Address Address Line 2 City ZIP / Postal Code

Email *

T&Cs * Yes, I have read & agree to 96five's General Terms & Conditions



Thanks to our Sponsors!

Dream World

Currumbin Wildlife Park