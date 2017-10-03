It’s a DISNEY SING-ALONG and you can win FREE tickets!!!

By Christie MannTuesday 3 Oct 2017

All this week, you’ll have the chance to score a family pass to the Event Cinemas Disney Sing-along Season!

All you have to do is listen out for the cue to call between 6am and 9am, and we could be sending your family to the Sing Along at the flicks!

Disney Sing-along Season is screening weekends at Event Cinemas throughout October.

For more information or to book tickets visit eventcinemas.com.au

  • Moana 7 – 8 October
  • Beauty and the Beast 14-15 October
  • The Little Mermaid 21 – 22 October
  • Frozen 28 – 29 October

Tune in with Ken, Nicky and Steve for your chance to win, or watch our Facebook page for another chance to win tickets!

Ken, Nicky and Steve have been practicing their karaoke in preparation! Check out their attempt of Under the Sea from the Little Mermaid!

 

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

It’s a DISNEY SING-ALONG and you can win FREE tickets!!!

MOVIE REVIEW: Lego Ninjago

Exams Approaching? Tips For Effective Study

Las Vegas: How to help kids make sense of tragedy

Helping #1 Child when #2 Arrives

Is There a Third Way to Resolve the Marriage Debate?

Millennials So Immersed in Digital World, They’re Losing Social Skills

Riverfire is this Saturday! Arthur Muhl speaks with the man behind the fireworks – “Forch”!