Back-2-School Makeover! ENTRIES OPEN JANUARY 8!

By Christie Mann Sunday 24 Dec 2017

96five's Back-2-School Makeover Competition

This year, we want to help your family study in style with 96five’s ‘Back-2-School Makeover’.

All you have to do is nominate a room/area/living space in your house that needs to be ‘made over’ or renovated into a study area for a student heading back to school or university! The winner of this ultimate homework haven, will be created just for you by our reno experts – with 96five’s own Little Miss Organised calling the shots.

Little Miss Organised will co-ordinate the room renovation, the removal of all junk and rubbish & we’ll even throw in one thousand dollars worth of new study furniture!

Entries open Monday, January 8 and close on midday Thursday, January 18!

All you have to do is send us a pic of the space you need flipped! Take your study space from zero to hero!

Thanks to station sponsors Little Miss Organised – helping you live the life you long for; 1800-GOT-JUNK? The World’s Largest Junk Removal Company! and Fantastic Furniture – Australia’s best value bedding and furniture.

The winner will be announced just after 8am on Friday, January 19 during our Breakfast Show with Ken, Nicky and Steve.

The prize package includes:

  • A 6-hour professional Organiser consultancy – Little Miss Organised (valued up to $960)
  • A voucher for a half-a-truck pick-up – 1800-GOT-JUNK? (value $545)
  • A voucher for new study furniture (desks, chairs, shelves etc.) – Fantastic Furniture (value $1,000)

Again, a huge thanks to station sponsors Little Miss Organised – helping you live the life you long for; 1800-GOT-JUNK? The World's Largest Junk Removal Company! and Fantastic Furniture – Australia's best value bedding and furniture.

Please read the Terms & Conditions

 

