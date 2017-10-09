Nominate a family now for 96five’s Getaway Giveaway

Thanks to Kingfisher Bay Resort, we’re giving away a seven night getaway to a family (2 adults, 2 kids) on world heritage-listed Fraser Island.

We require your help to nominate a family that needs a well-earned break.

Tell us why they would benefit from a week at one of Queensland premier holiday spots, which Australia’s mums and dads have voted as one of Australia’s Top 10 family resorts.

Valued at $4000, your chosen family will enjoy ferry transfers from the mainland, a daily buffet breakfast and a full day 4×4 Beauty Spots Tour which will include visits to Lake McKenzie, the Central Station Rainforest, the wreck of the Mahanoy plus much more.

Just fill out the below form for their chance to receive this fantastic family getaway.

Entries close midnight Wednesday, October 25. The winning family will be selected and announced by Ken, Nicky & Steve after 8am Friday, October 27.

Click to read the Terms & Conditions

Nomination Form - Kingfisher Bay Resort Getaway Giveaway YOUR NAME * First Last

YOUR PHONE NUMBER *

YOUR EMAIL *

NOMINEE'S NAME * First Last

NOMINEE'S PHONE NUMBER *

How many in the family? (prize only covers 2 Adults & 2 Children) * 1 2 3 4 5+

WHY DO THEY DESERVE A TRIP AWAY? *

* Yes, I agree to the General Terms & Conditions

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Kingfisher Bay Resort has been awarded 2017 Certificate of Excellence by the Trip Advisor and Australia’s mums and dads have voted to list the resort as one of Australia’s Top 10 family resorts, claiming fourth spot in the Holidays with Kids Magazine 2016 Readers’ Choice Awards.