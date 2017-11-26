Lost Power. Have a funny story. Tell us & you could win a Generator!

We all have stories of times where we would have loved a bit of power, whether it be camping or stuck in the middle of a storm…
…and with Christmas lights, camping and summer storms just around the corner, we’re giving away a brand new generator thanks to Cartune Mechanics to the funniest power outage story!
We want to hear your funniest story!
About the Prize
Yamaha Racing Limited Edition Model (EF2000ISM)
The Yamaha Generator EF2000ISM is renowned for its versatility, light weight, quietness and reliability.
Whether you enjoy camping or travelling in your caravan, this generator will provide you with enough power to run small air conditioners, microwaves, power tools, fridges, TVs, or to recharge batteries.
Competition Terms & Conditions
