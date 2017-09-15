The Gladiators Have Arrived in Brisbane! WIN tickets all this week!

Article written by 96five Intern – Stephanie Acraman

The time has come… Now is your chance to learn how to be just like a GLADIATOR!

Featuring more than 110 artefacts from the ampitheatres of Rome and Pompeii, Queensland Museum’s new exhibition Gladiators: Heroes of the Colosseum has already fascinated visitors.

The exciting, Australian-exclusive is set to stay in Brisbane until January 28, 2017, leaving plenty of time for you to get the family together and head to the site that will take you back in time.

Premier and Arts Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk said the exhibition is set to showcase who gladiators were, where they lived and how they trained.

“The gladiator has become an icon of Ancient Rome, but what is known about them is limited and sometimes misconstrued in blockbuster films.”

“Some of the archaeological treasures on display include actual pieces of the colosseum, elaborately decorated bronze gladiator helmets, and the original arms and armour preserved in the ashes of Pompeii.”

The Gladiator School is on during these school holidays – don’t miss being a Gladiator for the day!

Learn how to be a Gladiator in our Gladiator School

Undergo a physical ‘bootcamp’ style training program including; balance, strength, cardio tests

Construct your own helmet

Develop your combat moves before taking up your shield and sword and entering a packed

Colosseum for one last photo opportunity.

Dress Like a Roman (awesome photo opportunity)

18 – 29 September 2017. Book your tickets online www.gladiators.qld.gov.au