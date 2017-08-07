WIN Tickets to the EKKA to help celebrate its 140th Birthday! By Christie Mann Monday 7 Aug 2017

You could win a family pass to the Ekka thanks to RACQ.

Make sure you tune in from 6am to It’s a Good Morning with Ken, Nicky & Steve, every day this week (except Friday), for your chance to visit sideshow alley, eat a famous strawberry ice-cream and visit the animal pavilions – all thanks to RACQ!

This year is a pretty special year for the Ekka as they turn a massive 140! That’s an incredible journey, and millions of families across generations who have enjoyed this favourite event on the annual Brisbane calendar.

RNA Chief Executive Brendan Christou said the 140th anniversary was not only an opportunity to look back on the event’s rich history but most importantly, acknowledge the support Queenslanders have given the show.

“The Ekka is the people’s show and this year we are celebrating its 140th anniversary by giving back to the people who have made the show what it is today,” said Mr Christou.

The EKKA, as Queensland’s largest and most loved annual event has a remarkable history, being staged every year except for just two – in 1919 due to the Spanish Flu epidemic and in 1942 when the grounds were used as a World War II staging depot.

We’ll also be giving away some tickets on the 96five Facebook Page – so make sure you head over, like the page and keep an eye on the WIN post!

Make sure you visit the RACQ Clubhouse at the Ekka this year for great giveaways and bags of entertainment. If you haven’t purchased your tickets just yet, head to racq.com/ekka and save 15% until 10 August.