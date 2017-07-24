You could win tickets to a Pyjama Party at Sea World :)

Monday 24 Jul 2017

Be listening from Monday 31st July to Ken, Nicky & Steve from 6am for your chance to win a family pass to the coolest pyjama party of the year at Sea World on the Gold Coast!

Get ready for an action packed evening filled with fun and adventure, including all your favourite rides and animal exhibits, selected animal presentations as well as face painting, a photo booth and so much more.

We’ll also be giving away a family pass this week on 96five’s Facebook Page – make sure you like the page and keep an eye out for your chance to win!

The party is on Friday 18 August 2017 at Sea World from 6:30pm – 10:00pm.

If you miss out on winning the tickets you can still help support children in foster care and experience Sea World at night in the comfort of your PJ ’s. Hurry, early bird tickets only available until 4 August 2017. Tickets available at the front gate on the night at $45.00. Tickets are limited, bookings essential.

Gather your friends and join us at Sea World for the biggest Pyjama Party ever!

