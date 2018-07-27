96five’s $5000 ‘Rescue Holiday’ WINNER ANNOUNCED

By Christie MannFriday 27 Jul 2018

A huge congratulations to the Morrice family who will be sailing away on a P&O Cruise worth $5000 all thanks to friend Julie Ridgill and Cruise Holiday’s Australia!

Chris and Michelle Morrice have two kids – Alec and Sienna. Alec who is now 10 years old was born with a rare degenerative disease called Sanfilippo.

Sanfilippo is a rare genetic condition that causes fatal brain damage. It is referred to as a childhood disease because most patients never reach adulthood.

Julie nominated the family and said she’d love to see Alec “have a wonderful time on a big ship and eating from a massive dessert buffet before his health worsens.”

Congratulations to the Morrice family!

Prize Details

  • Any P&O cruise departing from Brisbane – maximum value $5000.
  • For 4 people sharing a cabin.
  • Must be redeemed within a 12 month period from prize draw date.

