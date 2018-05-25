WIN! A Winter Warmer City Break in the heart of James Street By Christie Mann Friday 25 May 2018

They reckon Neil Finn wrote the song ‘Four Seasons in One Day’ about Melbourne… we’re so glad it’s not written about Brisbane, we’re happy with our two seasons….in a year. Hot or less hot – a true Winter Warmer!

So to celebrate the season of less hot, we want to send you off for a Winter Warmer City Break, at Brisbane’s best boutique hotel located in the heart of James Street.

Enjoy one nights accommodation, wake up to a lovely breakfast with the incredible addition of a special surprise activity in the city!

This awesome prize is all because Sage Hotel James Street is celebrating their first birthday! Hip Hip Hooray!!!

Prize Inclusions:

A complimentary one night stay at Sage Hotel James Street with a special experience when you check in!

(PS Don’t book any additional activities in until you check in!)

How to Enter:

Simply fill in the form below and make sure your phone’s on with the volume up, because our announcers will be phoning three people a day, who, if they answer will be on the standby list for a Winter Warmer City Break, drawn daily after 3pm! The competition starts on Monday, May 28 and we have five of these prizes to giveaway so you have five different chances to WIN across the whole week! But first, you must enter below.

Winners will be drawn and announced each afternoon from 3pm – so listen in!