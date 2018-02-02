Getting married or renewing your vows? WIN a $3000 photography package!!! By 96five Friday 2 Feb 2018

Let 96five capture your special moment – what a perfect prize in time for Valentine’s Day!

Whether you are getting married or renewing your vows, 96five is here to take care of the photography for your special moment. Thanks to station sponsor Orange Sunshine Photography and Film we want to help you celebrate your special day with an all-inclusive wedding or vow renewal photography package, valued at over $3000!

From the getting ready stage, all the way through the ceremony and reception, – we’ll even throw in the photos!

In 100 words or less tell us your story and why you want your wedding or vow renewal photos taken care off.

A panel will select five finalists, who will be contacted for the next stage of the competition on Monday, February 12. A winner will be announced on-air after 8am on Valentine’s Day February 14.

The prize is ‘T H E J O U R N E Y ‘ package with 1 P H O T O G R A P H E R.

Package Inclusions:

Girls Getting Ready (2 hrs)

Guys Getting Ready (1 hr)



Ceremony:

Guest arrivals, groom waiting for bride, bride’s arrival, ceremony, congratulations

Group + family photos

Bridal party photo shoot

Bride and groom photo shoot



Reception Coverage up to first dances

Delivery of Photos

– In high + low res on a customised USB

– 70 fine art 5×7 ” prints with white borders

– Presented in a hand crafted wooden box.



Thanks again to station sponsor Orange Sunshine Photography and Film. Capturing your journey of life. For couples, weddings, special occasions and all things lifestyle see orangesunshine.com.au.

All you have to do is tell us about your big day!

Entries close February 12 at midday. Please read the competition Terms & Conditions.