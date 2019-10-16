 WIN A Beautifully Broken Prize Pack Worth $700 – 96five Family Radio

WIN A Beautifully Broken Prize Pack Worth $700

By Shaliysh RobinsonWednesday 16 Oct 2019

Do you have a story of brokenness in your life that God turned into something beautiful?

Share your story of brokenness that God has turned into something beautiful HERE and go into the draw to win some great prizes.

Everyone who enters will receive a digital copy of the brand new 5-part series Don’t Give Up. Everyone wins when you share about your beautifully broken breakthrough.

Beautifully Broken will be in cinemas from Thursday October 24

Beautifully Broken follows a refugee’s escape, a prisoner’s promise, and a daughter’s painful secret converge in this inspiring real life story of hope. As three fathers fight to save their families, their lives converge in an unlikely journey across the globe, where they learn the healing power of forgiveness and reconciliation.

Watch the trailer…

 

