WIN an invite to Duke’s 2nd Birthday Party at Funhouse Carindale!!!

By 96five Friday 5 Apr 2019

Duke the DJ Dog is turning TWO, and he’s celebrating in style, with an exclusive birthday party at Funhouse Carindale!

If you are 12 or under, you and a mate can win your way in as Duke turns the Funhouse into the doghouse! Join Duke the DJ Dog on the dance floor and help him devour his birthday cake,  he’ll even throw in a $50 fun card for you and your friend to share!  

Duke has been to almost 200 events during his two years with the station and has been hard at work spreading thousands of free hugs and smiles around Brisbane. He’s flown planes, been to the coolest parties and events in Brisbane and so much more!

Don’t miss out celebrating this cool dog’s 2nd birthday!

TO WIN – make sure you’re listening to 96five from Monday, April 8th -Thursday, April 11th,  every hour from 6am-6pm (from 9am on Monday) for your chance to WIN an exclusive birthday party invitation!

Funhouse Family Entertainment Centre’s have three locations around Brisbane: the Myer Centre, Carindale and the new look Sunnybank Centre.

 

