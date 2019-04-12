96five is dropping the most egg-citing kid’s activity this Easter, with 96five’s Easter ‘Egg’ Hunt!

We want you to search the city, find the hidden 96five Street Teams each day and if you’re one of the first three hunters to find them, there are some egg-stravagant prizes up for grabs!

Listen out for clues daily from 6am, solve the riddle and get scrambling! Then get out and be the first to find our Easter Team at 3pm, say the code word (‘Egg-streme’) and you will win a GLOBBER Elite Deluxe Scooter!

Starting Monday morning with Ken, Nicky and Steve each hour till 3pm we will be giving out the clue! Don’t forget to check out the 96five Facebook Page for bonus clues.

Don’t miss out, tune in to WIN!

1st Prize – GLOBBER Elite Deluxe Scooter (Valued at$130)

2nd Prize – A Family Pass to Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary

3rd Prize – A Family Pass to the Brisbane Roar Anzac game at Suncorp Stadium

GLOBBER Elite Deluxe scooter, valued at $130 – to see the full range of kids and adult scooters head to www.globber.com.au

Meet The Gruffalo and experience The Gruffalo augmented reality trail – now open at Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary.

Come together and #RoarAsOne for the final game of the A-League regular season. For the first time EVER in the history of the Brisbane Roar, we will be playing at Suncorp Stadium on ANZAC Day.

96five Competition Terms and Conditions