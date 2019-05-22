Free Tickets to Advanced Screening of Movie OVERCOMER!

96five have 20 free doubles passes up for grabs to an advance screening of OVERCOMER movie – get in quick first in best dressed!

The first 20 to respond with their preferred screening get the tickets – to secure your double pass email your name, contact number & email and your preferred screening location to promotions@96five.com before COB today Thursday, May 23.

The first 20 will be notified, if you don’t get a confirmation email, sorry but all the passes will have been allocated.

ABOUT OVERCOMER

Life changes overnight for coast John Harrison when his high school basketball team and state championship dreams are crushed under the weight of unexpected news. When the largest manufacturing plant shuts down and hundreds of families leave their town, John questions how he and his family will face an uncertain future. After reluctantly agreeing to coast cross-country, John and his wife, Amy, meet an aspiring athlete who’s pushing her limits on a journey toward discovery. Inspired by the words and prayers of a new-found friend, John becomes the least likely coast helping the least likely runner attempt the impossible in the biggest race of the year.

Opening in Cinemas across Australia and New Zealand on August 22, 2019, OVERCOMER will leave you filled with hope, inspired to dream, and dare you to reevaluate who you think you are.

Screening Times

May 27 th Event Garden City 7pm

Event Garden City 7pm May 29th Event Chermside 10am

Watch the Trailer