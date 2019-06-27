 WIN - 96five's Ninja Hero's! – 96five Family Radio

WIN – 96five’s Ninja Hero’s!

By Justin RouillonFriday 28 Jun 2019

These school holidays the smash hit TV Show Australian Ninja Warrior returns for a third season!

Two hundred everyday athletes have been training in preparation to take on the world’s toughest obstacle course.

Winson Lam tackles the rolling log on Australian Ninja Warrior. Image: Nine Network.

And if you’re under 16, you can emulate all the stars of the show, as we search for Brisbane’s ultimate ninja hero!

Thanks to our friends at Sky Zone Macgregor, you and nine of your mates could be ripping it up with a special party package.  All you have to do is wait for the cue to call, and give us a ring on 1300 965 965 – don’t forget to have your best ninja joke ready to go!

Challenge yourself on the Enduro Warrior Course! Aspiring warrior’s who are over 110cm tall can climb, weave and swing their way around the course.

The Enduro Warrior Course is a fun and safe way to challenge yourself.

You can also enjoy an hour of jumping on the wall-to-wall trampolines, as you put your agility to the test.

Sky Zone will also throw in the rest of the ingredients for an awesome party:

  • 40 minutes in a decorated party room
  • Dedicated party host
  • Party supplies (plates, cups, napkins, etc)
  • Sky Zone socks
  • Party food & drinks (1 main, 1 side, 1 drink per person)

Sky Zone Macgregor is the easy way to host your next party!

With an Enduro Warrior course, wall-to-wall trampolines, huge climbing walls, a flip and fall foam pit and more, Sky Zone is the ultimate day out for families.

Gather your friends and family and get into the swing of things. Book now at skyzone.com.au.

Australian Ninja Warrior returns Monday July 8th, at 7:30pm on Nine.

