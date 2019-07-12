WIN - An Ultimate Supercars Experience at the Ipswich SuperSprint – 96five Family Radio

This week your family could claim poll position at the Ipswich Super Sprint, which rolls into Queensland Raceway from July 26th.

Thanks to our good friends at the Supercars Championship you could be driving away with the following:

Four 3-Day Trackside Tickets with Paddock Access. This behind the scenes access gets you closer to the teams working in the garages, and the opportunity to grab an autograph from your favourite driver.

4 Grid Walk Experiences.

A $400 Family Merchandise Pack.

This amazing prize package is valued at almost $3000!

In addition Supercars have five consolation prizes of 3-Day Trackside Tickets with Paddock Access double passes to give away.

It’s easy to get in the draw – just fill in your details in the form below.

Ken, Nicky and Steve will be calling one lucky entrant daily from Monday July 15th to Thursday July 18th. But to get through to the major prize draw, you’ll need to answer with your best car racing sound. To get you inspired with your car effects check out this clip from Daniel Jovanovic on Australia’s Got Talent a few years ago!

There’s non stop thrills for all ages at the Century Batteries Ipswich SuperSprint, July 26th to 28th 2019. Round up your family and start planning a weekend full of action at the track.

Just an hour from Brisbane, Queensland Raceway offers one of the most accessible trackside experiences on the Supercars calendar. The Raceway has easy parking and excellent vantage points around the circuit.

Come and get your heart racing at Round 9 of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.

Kids 12 and under receive free trackside admission with a paying adult. Pre purchase and save!

Tickets at ticketek.com.au