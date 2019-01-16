WIN:
Family Passes to Revolution Sports Park

By 96five Wednesday 16 Jan 2019

We’ve turned up the heat, with 96five’s Long Hot Summer.

In these last weeks of school holidays, we are giving away stacks of family passes to Revolution Sports Park right here.

Simply fill in the form below for your chance to win!

General Terms & Conditions

You can grab your own “All Day Pass ” At Revolution Sports Park in North Lakes. The kids can climb jump flip tumble and twist all day… for less than $30. Station sponsor Revolution Sports Park North Lakes…just minutes from Westfield.

Family Pass – Consists of 4 x Unlimited Passes to use at Revolution Sports Park valued at $119.6

Competition closes Sunday 20th January at 11.59pm.

Related Articles

Win this Australia Day

96five’s $5000 ‘Rescue Holiday’ WINNER ANNOUNCED

ENTRIES HAVE CLOSED: WIN A TRIP on Luke and Susie’s Heart of England Tour, 2019

Win! 2018 Mother’s Day Giveaway

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

WIN: Family Passes to Revolution Sports Park

Beat The Heat – Cool Tips to Survive the Aussie Heat

5 Things I’ve Learnt from a New Year Dawning

Combatting Loneliness in the Holidays: 12 Positive Steps You Can Take Today

Test of Faith for Aussie Cricketer

2018 in Review: Top Trends of the Year

Right Place, Right Time: Beautiful Images Of Extreme Weather

How to Stop Feeling Like a Guilty Parent in the School Holidays