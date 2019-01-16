WIN: Family Passes to Revolution Sports Park

We’ve turned up the heat, with 96five’s Long Hot Summer.

In these last weeks of school holidays, we are giving away stacks of family passes to Revolution Sports Park right here.

Simply fill in the form below for your chance to win!

Name * First Last

Your mobile number *

Your Email *

Address * Street Address Address Line 2 Suburb State Postcode

* I agree with the T&C's



General Terms & Conditions

You can grab your own “All Day Pass ” At Revolution Sports Park in North Lakes. The kids can climb jump flip tumble and twist all day… for less than $30. Station sponsor Revolution Sports Park North Lakes…just minutes from Westfield.

Family Pass – Consists of 4 x Unlimited Passes to use at Revolution Sports Park valued at $119.6

Competition closes Sunday 20th January at 11.59pm.