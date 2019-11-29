 WIN!! Family Passes to Jumanji: The Next Level – 96five Family Radio

WIN!! Family Passes to Jumanji: The Next Level

By Justin RouillonFriday 29 Nov 2019

The gang is back, but the game has changed!

We’re giving your family the chance to attend a very special preview screening of Jumanji: The Next Level.

It’s all thanks to our good friends at Sony Pictures, and will be taking place at Event Cinemas Garden City on Saturday December 14th at 3:30pm.

The Cast of Jumanji: The Next Level

Jumanji: The Next Level stars Kevin Hart, Karen Gilan, Jack Black & Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

It’s simple to win!  All you need to do is listen across the day (December 2nd – December 6th) for the cue to call, then give us a buzz on 1300 965 965.

In Jumanji: The Next Level the gang return to the game to to rescue one of their own, but discover nothing is as they expect.  The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game.

Jumanji: The Next Level is rated PG and is in cinemas Boxing Day.

*Family pass = 2 adults and 2 children.

