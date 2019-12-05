WIN!! Family Passes to Spies In Disguise – 96five Family Radio

You’ve never seen a spy film with a twist like this!

Spies in Disguise is the animated comedy adventure starring Will Smith and Tom Holland. And we want to send your family off to a special preview screening!

It’s thanks to our friends at 20th Century Fox and BCC Cinemas.

The Spies in Disguise preview will screen at the newly refurbished BCC Cinemas at Toombul on Sunday December 15th at 10am.

It’s simple to win! From Monday listen across the day for that cue to call, and then give us a ring on 1300 965 965!

Super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is … not. But when events take an unexpected turn, this unlikely duo are forced to team up for the ultimate mission that will require an almost impossible disguise – transforming Lance into the brave, fierce, majestic… pigeon. Walter and Lance suddenly have to work as a team, or the whole world is in peril.

Spies in Disguise flies into theatres on New Year’s Day.